Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Hunter Long surprised, excited by trade to Rams

  
Published April 3, 2023 02:30 AM
March 30, 2023 08:19 AM
While Sean McVay announced Matthew Stafford will have no limitations in the offseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how his contract could be financially limiting the Rams from developing their roster.

The trade sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins led to a lot of discussion about the impact Ramsey will have on Miami’s defense and less chatter about what will happen with the other player involved in the deal.

Hunter Long will now be playing tight end for the Rams after playing his first two seasons with the Dolphins. The 2021 third-round pick was primarily used as a blocker when he did get on the field, but thinks he’ll have a chance to do more with his new team.

The Dolphins had several tight ends ahead of Long while the Rams have a less crowded depth chart in front of him. They also have tight ends coach Nick Caley, who Long got to know during the pre-draft process, and the whole makeup of things in Los Angeles have him looking forward to the new start.

“Definitely, it was a surprise for me, but I’m really excited for it ,” Long said, via the Rams website. “Really excited to join the Rams, really excited to get out there and start working with the coaching staff. Coach Caley’s a great tight end coach they just brought in, so I’m really excited to start working with him. But yeah, just excited for the opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for me and excited to take advantage of it.”

The Rams also picked up a 2023 third-round pick in the deal, but Long could provide more immediate assistance as the team moves forward from a disappointing 2022 campaign.