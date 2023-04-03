Hunter Long surprised, excited by trade to Rams

The trade sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins led to a lot of discussion about the impact Ramsey will have on Miami’s defense and less chatter about what will happen with the other player involved in the deal.

Hunter Long will now be playing tight end for the Rams after playing his first two seasons with the Dolphins. The 2021 third-round pick was primarily used as a blocker when he did get on the field, but thinks he’ll have a chance to do more with his new team.

The Dolphins had several tight ends ahead of Long while the Rams have a less crowded depth chart in front of him. They also have tight ends coach Nick Caley, who Long got to know during the pre-draft process, and the whole makeup of things in Los Angeles have him looking forward to the new start.

“Definitely, it was a surprise for me, but I’m really excited for it ,” Long said, via the Rams website. “Really excited to join the Rams, really excited to get out there and start working with the coaching staff. Coach Caley’s a great tight end coach they just brought in, so I’m really excited to start working with him. But yeah, just excited for the opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for me and excited to take advantage of it.”

The Rams also picked up a 2023 third-round pick in the deal, but Long could provide more immediate assistance as the team moves forward from a disappointing 2022 campaign.