Hunter Renfrow did not practice Wednesday due to hamstring issue

Receiver Hunter Renfrow’s comeback took a brief pause on Wednesday.

Renfrow did not practice due to a hamstring issue, Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters in his press conference after the session. However, Canales noted that Renfrow said he could have played in a game if it were necessary.

Renfrow signed with the Panthers in April after not playing in the 2024 season. In 2023, Renfrow caught 25 passes for 255 yards in 17 games for the Raiders.

Cornerback Mike Jackson (toe) and outside linebacker Pat Jones (illness) also did not participate on Wednesday.