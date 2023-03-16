 Skip navigation
Ian Thomas agrees to pay cut with Panthers

  
Published March 16, 2023 02:30 AM
March 15, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why Andy Dalton's reported two-year deal with the Panthers is an ideal situation for both parties and how it'll give Carolina flexibility after the NFL draft.

The Panthers are signing a new tight end in Hayden Hurst and they’re also holding onto one of their own at a lower price.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ian Thomas has accepted a pay cut to remain on the roster in Carolina. He reduced his base pay in 2023 and 2024 and freed up $2.875 million in cap space for this season as a result of the move.

Thomas signed a three-year deal with the Panthers before the 2022 season and caught 21 passes for 197 yards in his first year of the new pact. He has 111 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns over five seasons with the NFC South club.

In addition to Hurst, the Panthers have come to terms with running back Miles Sanders as they set the stage for the expected addition of a quarterback with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.