If Aaron Rodgers plays, he’ll need a different helmet model

The football future for quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains to be determined. The future of his football helmet has been decided.

His preferred model — the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD — has been banned.

Matt Moret of TheAthletic.com has the list of the seven latest forbidden football helmets. They are the Riddell Foundation, the Riddell Speed Icon, the Riddell Speed, the Riddell Revolution Speed Classic, the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD, the Xenith Epic+, and the Xenith Epic.

Via Andrew Vasquez of USA Today, Rodgers wears the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD. During the 2024 season, an item from Fox59.com pointed out that Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Thomas Morstead, and Nick Folk use that same model.

Rodgers has been there, done that already. In 2019, he needed to find a new helmet after his prior choice was dropped.

“It’s not difficult at all,” Rodgers said at the time. “I was wearing the one like [Brett Favre] was wearing for so long. That was a little outdated, probably, and then I think around that time when the CBA got signed, they had some better regulations about the safety quality of the helmets, and I’ve just kind of been up to date for years. Last year, my helmet — because there’s been such advancements in helmet safety — my helmet was in the not-as-safe category but anybody wearing that got one more year to find a new helmet. I knew coming in I was going to have to change.”

So the banning of his helmet apparently won’t factor in Rodgers’s decision on whether to play in 2025. Sooner or later, we’ll know what he’s going to do.

We think.