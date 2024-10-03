If Davante Adams goes to Jets, is Garrett Wilson the odd man out?

One of the strangest aspects of a potential Jets trade for receiver Davante Adams comes from the collection of receivers the Jets already have.

The top three players at the position are Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams.

So if Adams is in, who’s out?

Allen Lazard won’t be; he’s too tight with Aaron Rodgers. Mike Williams wouldn’t be a particularly attractive trade option for the Jets.

The most value could be gotten for Wilson. The offensive rookie of the year in 2022, Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the league. His talents arguably are being wasted in New York, with Lazard chewing into Wilson’s targets and touches.

Through four games, Wilson has 34 targets and 20 catches in four games. Lazard has 24 and 16. Williams has 10 and eight.

If/when Adams shows up, he’ll be getting his fair share of targets and catches. And Wilson, who recently said some things that Rodgers likely would say he shouldn’t have said, could be the one who exits.

So whether he’s shipped to the Raiders as part of the Adams trade or if the Jets send him to another team for picks, Wilson could be the one who isn’t on the team, if/when Adams is.

Would that be a mistake for the Jets? Short-term, maybe not. Long-term, probably so.

Then again, Wilson will expect a major new deal after this season, as he should. Trading him would keep the Jets from having to give it to him.