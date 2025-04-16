If Travis Hunter eventually chooses one position, receiver is the better option

Travis Hunter wants to become the NFL’s first full-time two-way player in decades. And we hope he gets a full and fair chance to try.

If he does, and if he decides he should choose one side of the ball or the other, the right choice seems obvious: Receiver.

Simms, who has Hunter as the top receiving prospect in the draft, said on PFT Live that he believes Hunter could become an All-Pro receiver. If so, Hunter will eventually be paid at or near the top of the market. And the top of the market for the receiving position is just north of $40 million per year in new-money average. Cornerback is $10 million per year behind that, at $30 million annually.

Then there’s the fact that receivers tend to have a higher profile. They become fantasy-football darlings. They can make more money in endorsements. They can, for the most part (and Darrell Green would disagree) play longer.

It’s ultimately his choice. We hope he gets to make it when it comes to playing both ways. We hope he gets to choose, if he so chooses, to pick one or the other.

But it looks like the right choice, if/when the time comes to make it, will be receiver.