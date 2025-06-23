PFT’s 2025 NFL post-minicamp power rankings

1. Eagles: The rich get richer. And a new dynasty could be emerging.

2. Chiefs: A Super Bowl loss will only make the Chiefs more determined to get another Super Bowl win.

3. Bills: The window is still wide open, but the Chiefs are still blocking full daylight.

4. Ravens: The window is still wide open, but the Bills and Chiefs are still blocking full daylight.

5. Lions: This year, the regular season will be harder. Which could make them better prepared for the playoffs.

6. Commanders: Have they done enough to close the gap with the Eagles?

7. Rams: A favorable schedule could put them in play for the No. 1 seed.

8. Texans: After two straight appearances in the final eight, they opted to make major changes in an effort to go farther.

9. Buccaneers: Arguably the most underrated team in the entire league, they have the talent to compete with anyone.

10. Broncos: Combining a Sean Payton offense with an improved defense could make things very interesting in the AFC West.

11. Packers: With a new CEO taking over, the pressure could slowly be building on the quarterback, the coach, and the General Manager.

12. Vikings: A proven roster with an unproven quarterback could make for a rollercoaster of a season.

13. 49ers: Don’t be surprised if they rebound all the way to the NFC Championship, and possibly beyond.

14. Bengals: The front office continues to keep the team from being everything it can be.

15. Chargers: In most other divisions, they’d be the favorites to win it.

16. Steelers: They’re going to skew one way, or the other.

17. Bears: The expectations are high again. Can they live up to them?

18. Seahawks: The Geno-for-Darnold swap was a bold one.

19. Cowboys: If they gave out Super Bowls for mismanaging the contracts of key players, they’d have more trophies than anyone.

20. Cardinals: There’s a quiet vibe that they might be ready to contend. They’ll have to prove it on the field.

21. Patriots: It’s not crazy to think they can vault to the playoffs.

22. Jets: Even if Aaron Glenn can pull off a Lions-style culture change, it will take a little time.

23. Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. looked good in limited work last year. What will he do as the full-time starter?

24. Colts: Will the Daniel Jones era be a one-year thing, or a new beginning for him and the Colts?

25. Panthers: It’s a huge year for Bryce Young.

26. Titans: Cam Ward could be the guy they need. If so, they’ll rocket up this list once the games start.

27. Raiders: They’re stuck behind three playoff teams in their division — and each of them look like they’re ready to get there again.

28. Jaguars: Can Trevor Lawrence get back to what it once looked like he was becoming?

29. Dolphins: What have they done to get better than they were in 2024?

30. Giants: If the Giants got it right with Jaxson Dart, he should be able to win the Week 1 starting job.

31. Saints: Tyler Shough will need to be the real deal in order to keep them from being in position to have their pick of next year’s quarterback crop.

32. Browns: It’s almost like they try to come up with new ways to be dysfunctional.