Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 79-yard punt return gives Panthers early lead

Panthers returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette is an early candidate for NFC special teams player of the week for Week 10.

Smith-Marsette took Trenton Gill’s punt 79 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Thursday Night Football

It was the Panthers’ first return for a touchdown since Nov. 26, 2017, against the Jets, and the seventh player in franchise history with a punt return touchdown.

Josh Blackwell had a shot at tackling Smith-Marsette early, but Smith-Marsette sidestepped him and then had only to avoid the tackle of Gill.

Smith-Marsette played six games with the Bears last season but played only 58 offensive snaps and two on special teams. He did not have a career punt return in his career until this season.

All three of Smith-Marsette’s career touchdowns have come against the Bears.

The Panthers lead the Bears 7-3 with 2:29 remaining in the first quarter after Chicago responded with a field goal drive. Cairo Santos kicked a 54-yard field goal to complete an eight-play, 39-yard scoring drive.