 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In fourth round, Packers select edge Barryn Sorrell, who was attending draft

  
Published April 26, 2025 01:25 PM

The Packers’ pick at No. 124 didn’t have far to go to say hello to the folks who drafted him.

Commissioner Roger Goodell came onto the stage to announce the club had selected edge rusher Barryn Sorrell out of Texas. While it’s unclear when Sorrell showed up, he was in the green room for the selection and came out on the stage to share the traditional hug with Goodell that’s usually reserved for first-round picks.

Sorrell was not on the list of invitees for the 2025 draft.

Sorrell, 22, appeared in 49 games with 40 starts for the Longhorns. He was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

He recorded a total of 15.5 sacks for Texas, with 6.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss coming in 2024.

Now he’ll start his pro career in the NFC North with the Packers.