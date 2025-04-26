In fourth round, Packers select edge Barryn Sorrell, who was attending draft

The Packers’ pick at No. 124 didn’t have far to go to say hello to the folks who drafted him.

Commissioner Roger Goodell came onto the stage to announce the club had selected edge rusher Barryn Sorrell out of Texas. While it’s unclear when Sorrell showed up, he was in the green room for the selection and came out on the stage to share the traditional hug with Goodell that’s usually reserved for first-round picks.

Sorrell was not on the list of invitees for the 2025 draft.

Sorrell, 22, appeared in 49 games with 40 starts for the Longhorns. He was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

He recorded a total of 15.5 sacks for Texas, with 6.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss coming in 2024.

Now he’ll start his pro career in the NFC North with the Packers.