In-season Hard Knocks will focus on the teams of the AFC North

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In-season Hard Knocks will focus on the teams of the AFC North

  
Published June 17, 2024 01:21 PM

The NFL has decided to make in-season Hard Knocks a full-division affair. This year, it will be the AFC North.

It’s arguably the toughest division in football, with plenty of questions as to which team will emerge as the champion.

The series starts later than usual. Typically a November endeavor, Hard Knocks debuts on December 3. It continues through the playoffs, presumably until the playoff run for each AFC North team has ended.

The pivot to involving all four teams from one division apparently flows from the competitive disadvantage that occurs when one team gets the assignment. This approach ignores the fact that, beyond the team that wins the division, the second-place (and maybe third- and fourth-place) teams will be trying to win wild-card berths. The competition for those slots includes other AFC teams that won’t be hampered by the Hard Knocks assignment.

Regardless, the Ravens, Browns, Bengals, and Steelers will have to deal with it.