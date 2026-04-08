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Indiana RB Kaelon Black taking pre-draft visits with several teams

  
Published April 8, 2026 10:54 AM

Having won the CFP National Championship with Indiana in January, running back Kaelon Black has a busy pre-draft schedule.

Black has several teams on his list for pre-draft, top 30 visits, including the Jets, Broncos, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, and Raiders, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT.

He may also meet with the Bengals.

Black played under head coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison for two years before transferring to follow Cignetti to Indiana in 2024.

He rushed for 251 yards for Indiana in 2024 before becoming one of the Hoosiers’ two 1,000-yard backs in 2025, finishing the season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.