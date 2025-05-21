Inside the Brock Purdy deal

Five days after the initial, best-case numbers were leaked at five o’clock on a Friday, the details are out.

The Brock Purdy contract has been signed. The contract has been filed with the league and the NFL Players Association. Which means that the truth is now available.

We’ve obtained the full details, from a source with knowledge of the terms. Here’s the full breakdown:

1. Signing bonus: $40 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $41.1 million.

3. 2026 option bonus: $37.75 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 workout bonus: $100,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2026 base salary: $8.296 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $850,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

7. 2027 option bonus: $15 million (guarantee details below).

8. 2027 workout bonus: $100,000 (guarantee details below).

9. 2027 base salary: $11.3 million (guarantee details below).

10. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $850,000 (guarantee details below).

11. 2028 option bonus: $20 million, guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027.

12. 2028 workout bonus: $100,000, guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027, but must be earned.

13. 2028 base salary: $34.1 million, guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027.

14. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $850,000, guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027, but must be earned.

15. 2029 workout bonus: $100,000 (guarantee details below, but must be earned).

16. 2029 base salary: $49 million (guarantee details below).

17. 2029 per-game roster bonus: $850,000 (guarantee details below, but must be earned).

18. 2030 workout bonus: $100,000.

19. 2030 base salary: $49.05 million.

20. 2030 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

2027 guarantees: The full 2027 pay of $27.25 million is guaranteed for injury. Of that amount, $11.904 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $15.346 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2026.

2029 guarantees: Of the 2029 compensation, $12.154 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $7.154 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2028. The remaining $5 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2029.

Of the $55.05 million injury guarantee in 2028, $5 million becomes fully guaranteed before 2027 if Purdy has at least 50-percent playing time and wins a Super Bowl in 2025 or 2026.

The deal has $100 million fully guaranteed at signing and $182.55 million is guaranteed for injury.

In addition to the $100 million that is fully guaranteed at signing, $15.346 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2026. Another $55.05 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2027. And another $12.154 million becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2028.

The deal pays out $41.1 million in 2025, $46.996 million in 2026, $27.25 million in 2027, $55.05 million in 2028, $49.95 million in 2029, and $50 million in 2030.

As a practical matter, the first three years ($115.346 million) are fully guaranteed at signing. The first real decision point for the 49ers comes after the first two seasons.

After the 2026 season, the 49ers will have until April 1, 2027 to avoid $55.05 million in full guarantees for 2028. They would owe Purdy $27.25 million for 2027, subject to offset.

Purdy is guaranteed to earn, as a practical matter, $115.346 million through 2027. The 49ers can avoid his $55.05 million compensation in 2028 by cutting him on or before April 1, 2027.

The new-money average is $53 million per year. The six-year deal, from signing, has an annual value of $45.057 million.