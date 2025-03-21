Inside the D.K. Metcalf deal

When receiver D.K. Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, he received a new contract. The five-year, $150 million deal replaces the final year of his prior contract, at $18 million. The new-money average, then, is $33 million per year.

We’ve gotten the full details regarding the contract. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $30 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $25 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $6.5 million.

5. 2027 base salary: $20 million, guaranteed for injury.

6. 2028 offseason roster bonus: $5 million.

7. 2028 base salary: $23 million.

8. 2029 offseason roster bonus: $5 million.

9. 2029 base salary: $30.5 million.

That’s it. No frills. No incentives. No per-game roster bonuses. No workout bonuses.

It’s a guaranteed two-year, $60 million deal with team held options for the balance of the contract. He gets $26.5 million in 2027, $28 million in 2028, and $35.5 million in 2029 — if the Steelers choose to continue the deal.

That last year is high. Will they pay him $35.5 million in the fifth year? If they don’t, it becomes a four-year, $114.5 million deal. With an average of $28.625 million.

Or it can be a three-year, $86.5 million deal. Putting the average at $28.83 million.