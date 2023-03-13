 Skip navigation
Inside the Jimmy Garoppolo three-year, $72.75 million deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 01:19 PM
March 13, 2023 01:57 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down reports that the Raiders are signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal and discuss what this means for Aaron Rodgers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has left the 49ers for the Raiders. The move to Las Vegas becomes official on Wednesday. When it does, here’s a look at the details of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $11.25 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2024 roster bonus: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed on the fifth day after contract execution.

5. 2024 base salary: $11.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year.

6. 2025 base salary: $22.5 million, non-guaranteed.

7. 2023-25 workout bonuses: $220,000 per year.

8. 2023-26 per-game roster bonuses: $90,000 per game; $1.53 million per year.

The deal also includes up to $1.5 million in playing time and playoffs incentives each year.

It’s a three-year, $72.75 million deal. The contract carries an annual average of $24.25 million.

The contract has $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $11.25 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day after signing. That’s a real guarantee of $33.75 million.

But it can be a one-year deal, $24.25 million deal with $11.25 million in 2024 guarantees that likely would be subject to offset.

The per-game roster bonuses are significant, and they reflect the reality that he has missed a lot of time over the years.

The deal, which further carves out the current middle class for veteran NFL quarterbacks, definitely doesn’t take the Raiders out of the mix for a quarterback in the draft. They have the seventh overall selection.