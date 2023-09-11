Inside the Joe Burrow deal

Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid player in NFL history. At least until the next highest-paid player inevitably comes along.

For now, he has a contract that not many will surpass before he signs an extension.

We’ve gotten a look at the full details of the Burrow deal. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. 2023 roster bonus: $40 million, fully guaranteed.

2. 2023 training camp roster bonus: $4.535 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $1.01 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 option bonus: $55 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 base salary: $10.714 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 option bonus, $10 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2025 base salary: $25.25 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2026 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

9. 2026 base salary: $25.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

10. 2027 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing (see item 11 for more).

11. 2027 base salary: $27.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; $18.3 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and the full 2027 compensation (including option bonus) becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

12. 2028 option bonus: $5 million.

13. 2028 base salary: $35.5 million.

14. 2029 March roster bonus: $2.5 million.

15. 2029 base salary: $48.039 million.

16. 2025-29 incentives: $500,000 for winning the AFC Championship, and another $1.25 million for winning the Super Bowl.

The deal pays out $310 million over seven years, with $219 million in injury guarantees covering five years. (The Bengals previously refused to guarantee contracts for injury more than a year in advance.)

Most significantly, Burrow has three years fully guaranteed at signing, for a total of $146.51 million.

It’s a massive deal that compares very favorably on all metrics to all prior quarterback deals. We’ll have more details regarding the comparisons in a later post or two.