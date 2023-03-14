 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the new Jalen Ramsey deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 05:43 AM
nbc_pft_whitetodolphins_230314
March 14, 2023 08:24 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

The details of the new Jalen Ramsey deal are in.

As expected, he has picked up significant new guarantees. As expected, he has reduced his cash in 2023, in order to create more cap space. As expected, we have the numbers.

Ramsey was due to make $17 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024, and $19.5 million in 2025.

Here are the new terms, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $8.835 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.165 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $11 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $14.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $4 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million.

The contract continues to include $2.5 million escalators for 2024 and 2025.

Before the trade, Ramsey had $5 million in full guarantees remaining. After the trade, he now has $35.5 million in full guarantees.

Also, the Dolphins got some significant cap relief for 2023. Instead of having Ramsey could for $17 million, his new cap number is $4.11 million. That’s a reduction of $12.89 million.

To make it happen, Ramsey gave up $7 million in cash this year. But he’ll get it all back in 2024. His 2025 terms are unchanged.