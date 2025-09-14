 Skip navigation
Inside the Tyler Smith deal

  
Published September 14, 2025 03:28 PM

The Cowboys have gone from dragging feet to writing checks.

Since trading linebacker Micah Parsons in lieu of paying him, the Cowboys have given new deals to multiple young players. First, cornerback DaRon Bland. More recently, guard Tyler Smith.

We’ve gotten the full breakdown of the new four-year extension, which puts Smith under contract for six years.

Here’s a look at the full terms of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the deal:

1. Signing bonus: $16.4 million, paid in full within 15 days.

2. 2025 base salary: $1.038 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 base salary: $22 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2027 base salary: $11 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026.

6. 2027 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2026 (but must be earned).

7. 2028 base salary: $18 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2027.

8. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2027 (but must be earned).

9. 2029 base salary: $23 million, $8 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2028.

10. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million total, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed in March 2028.

11. 2030 base salary: $22 million.

12. 2030 per-game active roster bonus: $1 million total.

The new-money average is $24 million. The total value of the six-year deal at signing, factoring in Smith’s four-year salary and fifth-year option, is $19.943 million.

The deal includes $41.661 million fully guaranteed at signing. By 2026, the full guarantee moves to $53.661 million. As of 2027, it’s $72.661 million.

Regarding the guarantees, the Cowboys did not insist on their standard default language based simply on a fine for on-field violations. Dallas has insisted on that over the past 10 years, making exceptions only for quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive end Tyrone Crawford, and now Smith.

The deal also has no salary de-escalators based on not participating in the voluntary offseason program.