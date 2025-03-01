 Skip navigation
Isaiah Bond didn’t break Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record

  
Published March 1, 2025 04:37 PM

It’s always better to underpromise and overdeliver.

Texas receiver Isaiah Bond vowed on Friday to break the all-time Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash. He did not.

I’m going to break the record tomorrow — for sure,” Bond said.

Former Texas (now Chiefs) receiver Xavier Worthy set the record last year, with a 4.21. Bond said he was shooting for 4.2 or, if feeling great, 4.1.

In his first try, Bond covered the distance in 4.41 seconds. In his second, he saved off one hundredth of a second, to 4.40.

Via NextGenStats, Bond nevertheless reached a top speed of 24.17 miles per hour, the second fastest top speed at this year’s Combine.