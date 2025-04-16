Isaiah Bond sues his accuser

Former Texas receiver and 2025 draft prospect Isaiah Bond recently was accused of sexual assault. The potential criminal defendant has gone on the offensive.

On Tuesday, Bond filed a lawsuit against his accuser in a Texas federal court. His agent, Damien Butler, has sent an email to all teams regarding the situation.

“Earlier this evening, Isaiah’s attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him,” Butler said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain. Isaiah, like most twenty-one-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home.”

After news of the allegation emerged, WFAA.com obtained the affidavit with the specific allegations.

For teams interested in Bond — and not interested in using a draft pick on a player who could be embroiled in a criminal prosecution and/or an NFL investigation — there’s not much time to get to the bottom of the situation. And even if the team concludes that Bond did nothing wrong, anything other than a full and complete exoneration will potentially impact his draft stock.

If he’s indeed innocent, and he insists he is, it will be unfortunate to say the least if he falls in the draft and loses the money that comes with getting a lesser contract.