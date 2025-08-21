 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Bond will play in the Browns’ final preseason game

  
Published August 21, 2025 01:38 PM

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond hasn’t been a member of the Browns for long, but he’s been around long enough to get a role in their final preseason game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Bond will play against the Rams on Saturday. Bond signed with the team on Monday and has practiced with them three times.

Stefanski did not say how much he expects Bond to play or with what group of players on the depth chart.

Bond had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns while at Texas during the 2024 season. He was projected to be picked in the first few rounds after running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Combine, but a sexual assault allegation led to teams avoiding him in April. He signed with the Browns days after a grand jury no-billed the case.