Isaiah Bond will play in the Browns’ final preseason game

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond hasn’t been a member of the Browns for long, but he’s been around long enough to get a role in their final preseason game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Bond will play against the Rams on Saturday. Bond signed with the team on Monday and has practiced with them three times.

Stefanski did not say how much he expects Bond to play or with what group of players on the depth chart.

Bond had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns while at Texas during the 2024 season. He was projected to be picked in the first few rounds after running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Combine, but a sexual assault allegation led to teams avoiding him in April. He signed with the Browns days after a grand jury no-billed the case.