Isaiah Likely keeping “long game” in mind in return from foot surgery

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has returned to practice after having foot surgery in August, but he’s not going to try to speed up the final stage of his return to full activity.

Likely has been limited in practice both days this week and that has created some thought that he could be in the lineup when the Ravens face the Lions on Monday night. On Friday, Likely said he’s eager to take that step but that he’s balancing that with the knowledge that the big picture won’t look much different if he’s back in Week 3 or Week 4.

“You always want to look at the long game,” Likely said, via the team’s website. “In this league, it’s a turtle’s race. Understand that January’s so far away. We just put up 40-plus points back-to-back. The offense is well capable to be themselves whether I’m on or off the field. They’re not rushing me back. Me limited isn’t helping anybody. You guys want to see me be me.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that it’s both a blessing and a dilemma for the Ravens to have so many offensive pieces they want to keep involved from week to week. Likely’s return would add to both, but the date he returns remains up in the air heading into Week 3.