Isaiah Likely up to full practice, questionable for Sunday

The Ravens could have tight end Isaiah Likely in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Likely has not appeared in a game yet this season as he recovers from foot surgery, but he moved up to full practice participation on Friday. The Ravens list Likely as questionable to make his 2025 debut in Kansas City on Sunday.

The Ravens also listed left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) as questionable. Stanley and Van Noy returned to practice on Friday while Jones has been limited the last couple of days.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) are out for the Ravens this week.