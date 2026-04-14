Howie Roseman: We aren’t making major changes to how we evaluate offensive linemen in the draft

The Eagles had to make a major change on their coaching staff this offseason when offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland stepped down after 13 seasons with the team.

That term saw the Eagles draft and develop a number of star offensive linemen, which led to a question for General Manager Howie Roseman about how the team will be evaluating offensive linemen in this year’s draft. Roseman said that there would not be a significant shift in that process under new offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

“I probably would want to hold our cards close to the vest here so close to the draft, but I would say we have a system evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme,” Roseman said at a Tuesday press conference. “The criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive lineman — they fit not only this staff and our last staff, but the way that we’re thinking. Certainly there’s tweaks when you have a new scheme and new coaches come in, but I think that we got a good system that fits the players and the people that we’ve brought in and excited about continuing that.”

Right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson both took some time before committing to return for the 2026 season, but their consideration of retirement likely means the Eagles have considered a future without them and addressing that could be part of Roseman’s approach to this year’s draft.