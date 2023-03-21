 Skip navigation
Isaiah McKenzie to sign with Colts

  
Published March 21, 2023 09:16 AM
It didn’t take long for Isaiah McKenzie to find a new home.

McKenzie is signing with the Colts, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.

The Bills released McKenzie on Friday, avoiding paying him a roster bonus and saving just over $2.7 million against the cap.

A Broncos fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, McKenzie joined the Bills when Denver waived him in November 2018. Last season was his most productive as a receiver, as he caught 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns. He had 30 catches for 282 yards with five TDs back in 2020 but caught just 20 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

In 80 games with 26 starts, McKenzie has 141 receptions for 1,345 yards with 11 touchdowns. He also has 230 yards rushing on 47 carries with four TDs. He’s also averaged 8.9 yards on 58 punt returns and 22.2 yards on 50 kick returns in his career.