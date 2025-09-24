Isaiah Rodgers named NFC defensive player of the week

Minnesota’s defense had a special performance against Cincinnati in Week 3, particularly from one player.

Now, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Rodgers recorded two forced fumbles, an 87-yard pick six, and a 66-yard scoop and score in the Vikings’ 48-10 victory over the Bengals.

According to the league, Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to record an interception of at least 85 yards for a touchdown and a fumble return of at least 65 yards for a touchdown in the same game. He’s also the first player since 2000 with two forced fumbles and two touchdowns in the same game.

This is Rodgers’ first player of the week award.

He and the Vikings will play the Steelers in Dublin in Week 4.