 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Williams punt return TD puts Jets up 14-7

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:38 PM

The Jets offense has barely been on the field in the first quarter against the Browns, but that’s working out just fine for the home team.

Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a score and the Jets now lead the Browns 14-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The score came shortly after Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for the first Jets points of the day.

Williams had a costly fumble on a punt return earlier this season, but Sunday’s play was a much more positive contribution. There was a flag thrown on the play and celebration was muted until referee Shaun Smith announced it was a hold by the Browns.

It’s the first Jets punt return touchdown since 2023 and the special teams explosion has the Jets feeling good about their bid for a second straight win.