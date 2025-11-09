Isaiah Williams punt return TD puts Jets up 14-7

The Jets offense has barely been on the field in the first quarter against the Browns, but that’s working out just fine for the home team.

Isaiah Williams returned a punt 74 yards for a score and the Jets now lead the Browns 14-7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The score came shortly after Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for the first Jets points of the day.

Williams had a costly fumble on a punt return earlier this season, but Sunday’s play was a much more positive contribution. There was a flag thrown on the play and celebration was muted until referee Shaun Smith announced it was a hold by the Browns.

It’s the first Jets punt return touchdown since 2023 and the special teams explosion has the Jets feeling good about their bid for a second straight win.