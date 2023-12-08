Isiah Pacheco, Bryan Cook ruled out for Chiefs in Week 14

The Chiefs will not have one of their most important offensive players when they play the Bills on Sunday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is one of four players head coach Andy Reid ruled out in his Friday press conference.

Pacheco is dealing with a shoulder injury — the same shoulder he had offseason surgery to repair. Reid did not rule out a stint on injured reserve for him or safety Bryan Cook, who’s also been ruled out with an ankle injury.

“Both of them are kind of being evaluated right now, so I’m not going to say anything on that,” Reid said. “But we have to see on that.”

Pacheco has recorded 779 yards rushing with six touchdowns. He also has 33 catches for 209 yards with one TD.

Reid confirmed that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the No. 1 running back for this weekend. He’s rushed for 140 yards on 40 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught seven passes for 44 yards this season.

Jerick McKinnon (groin) is also trending toward playing after missing the last two games. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) have also been ruled out for Week 14.

“The guys that are stepping in have played. So that’s the positive part in that,” Reid said. “So it’s not new territory for them as they get in there.”

Wanya Morris is expected to take over at left tackle. But the team may have Nick Bolton back to play at linebacker, as he’s been a full participant during the week’s practices.

Bolton hasn’t played since suffering a wrist injury in the Oct. 22 victory over the Chargers. He’ll have to be activated off of injured reserve to play.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been on the injury report with a pectoral issue, but has been a full participant in practice and it is not expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game.