Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice have no injury designation

The Chiefs will have wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), and they will see the return of running back Isiah Pacheco (knee).

Neither player has an injury designation for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Rice was limited on Monday’s estimated report.

Pacheco has not played since Week 8. In eight games this season, he has 78 rushes for 329 yards and a touchdown and 11 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs will not have Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith (ankle) or tight end Noah Gray (concussion). Both players are ruled out after not practicing this week.

Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) also is ruled out.