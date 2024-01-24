Isiah Pacheco won’t practice Wednesday, but says he’ll play on Sunday

One of the Chiefs’ key offensive weapons won’t be on the field for Wednesday’s practice. But it doesn’t sound like there’s too much reason for concern.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his press conference that Isiah Pacheco won’t practice with a toe injury.

But Pacheco said in his own press conference that he should be fine for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Ravens.

“Absolutely,” Pacheco said. “Working with the training room, just doing a great job in there. Just blessed to be a part of it and [will] continue to get better every day.”

Pacheco has rushed for 186 yards with two touchdowns and caught two passes for 13 yards in Kansas City’s two playoff victories this year. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Kansas City’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.