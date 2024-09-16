 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco’s fractured fibula will require surgery

  
Published September 16, 2024 04:18 PM

Running back Isiah Pacheco will undergo surgery this week on his fractured right fibula, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Pacheco is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, but the timeframe will become clearer after surgery.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Pacheco had 90 yards on 19 attempts and five catches for 21 yards before limping off in the fourth quarter. He exited the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

The Chiefs already were without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is on the reserve/non-football illness list. They signed Samaje Perine on Aug. 30 and have undrafted rookie Carson Steele and are working out Kareem Hunt.