It’s a beach week Father of Mine giveaway

Saturday consisted of an extended driving marathon, and only one PFT post for me. (I had to maintain my streak of at least one article per day, dating back to January 1, 2004.)

I forgot to launch a Father of Mine giveaway for the weekend. So let’s do it now. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: Father of Mine July 10 Giveaway. I’ll pick a winner tonight or tomorrow and send it out once I get home.

I might do another giveaway later in the week, so stay tuned and be ready.

And don’t assume it’s just a matter of time until you win. The goal is to sell some books. So please consider buying one. The ebook is still only $4.99 at Amazon, and the printed copy is $13.97 .

Also, a sequel is coming. Read the first one so that you’ll be able to decide whether you want to read the second one. Which you’ll then perhaps need to read so that you’ll be able to decide whether you want to read the third one. If there is a third one.

And if you’ve forgotten, or if you never knew, it’s a small-town mob story set in 1973. Inspired by true events. Most who have read it seem to like it. Maybe you will, too.

I realize that, if you don’t, it will be hard to get a refund. But if you truly and genuinely buy it and regret it, send me an email to florio@profootballtalk.com and I’ll try to come up with a way to make it right.