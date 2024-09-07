It’s the first Son of Mine giveaway

It’s been a busy week. So busy that I’ve almost forgotten about my new baby, Son of Mine.

The book officially was released on Tuesday. Today, I’ll accept entries for a free, signed, personalized copy.

Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Son of Mine 9/7/24 Giveaway.” Include name, address, and preferred inscription.

You can get the ebook here for only $4.99. The print edition is $14.99.

Kirkus Reviews calls it a “fast-paced mob-family saga with compelling characters, great dialogue, and hardboiled vengeance.” I’ve already heard from folks who have ripped through it in one day. One of our friends in the UK called it “bloody brilliant” (which is far better than being called a wanker). Another reader ripped through it in one day.

And for the hundreds . . . OK, dozens . . . OK, two or three . . . who have been asking, I’ll be selling signed, personalized (if desired) copies directly. Soon. We’re working out the details now.

It will be a pain in the ass, frankly, to process the orders and prepare the books and mail them out. I’ll probably go with $30, plus $7 for shipping and handling, with sales tax on top of both.

The goal is to make them available to the handful of folks who truly want one, but not to be constantly running envelopes down to the post office. So, basically, do me a huge favor and stick with an unsigned copy.

That’s not reverse psychology

That isn’t, either.

Wait, now I think I’ve managed to reverse psych myself.