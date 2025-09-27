 Skip navigation
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time

  
Published September 27, 2025 09:52 AM

Week 4 is upon us. The Football Night in America crew will be in Dallas for the Micah Parsons return game.

While in Big D, I’ll pick a winner for the next free, signed copy of Big Shield.

You know the drill by now. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Week 4 2025 Big Shield giveaway.” A winner will be selected at random, and a signed print version of the book will be mailed later this week.

For now, the ebook remains available for only 99 cents. The fact that it’s selling so well tells me I probably should have charged more. But I don’t care. PFT pays the bills. I enjoy knowing that folks are reading it and, for the most part, enjoying it.

Michael Grant of AwfulAnnouncing.com read it. And, for the most part, enjoyed it.

So take a chance. It’s only 99 freaking cents. If you truly hate it, and if you can convince me you read it, I’ll refund your money — plus a penny.