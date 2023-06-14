J.C. Jackson says he’s “right on track” to practice when Chargers open training camp

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is close to being fully cleared to return from last year’s torn patellar tendon.

Jackson suffered the injury seven and a half months ago, and he said he’s exactly where he was supposed to be when doctors told him he’d recover in seven or eight months.

“I’m right on track ,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “Almost there.”

Jackson said he doesn’t anticipate any limits on his ability to perform in training camp.

“I’m expecting to come out here and practice every day,” Jackson said. “That’s how I’m taking it.”

After signing a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract last year, Jackson had a disappointing first season with the Chargers even before the injury. But he believes he can prove that he’s worth that money this year.