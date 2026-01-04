 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
J.J. McCarthy aggravates his right hand injury

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:57 PM

In a meaningless game between the Vikings and Packers, one thing Minnesota wanted to see was continued signs of development from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Instead, Minnesota is seeing continued signs that McCarthy can’t stay healthy.

McCarthy exited today’s game in the third quarter after aggravating the right hand injury that forced him to miss last week’s game. The Vikings announced that McCarthy is questionable to return.

The Vikings spent a 2024 first-round draft pick on McCarthy with the thought that he’d be their franchise quarterback for years to come, but it’s hard to count on a franchise quarterback who keeps getting hurt. McCarthy missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, and this season he has missed time with an ankle injury and a concussion, in addition to the hand.

McCarthy took himself out of today’s game after wincing in pain while throwing a pass. Max Brosmer came in to replace him.