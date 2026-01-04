J.J. McCarthy aggravates his right hand injury

In a meaningless game between the Vikings and Packers, one thing Minnesota wanted to see was continued signs of development from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Instead, Minnesota is seeing continued signs that McCarthy can’t stay healthy.

McCarthy exited today’s game in the third quarter after aggravating the right hand injury that forced him to miss last week’s game. The Vikings announced that McCarthy is questionable to return.

The Vikings spent a 2024 first-round draft pick on McCarthy with the thought that he’d be their franchise quarterback for years to come, but it’s hard to count on a franchise quarterback who keeps getting hurt. McCarthy missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, and this season he has missed time with an ankle injury and a concussion, in addition to the hand.

McCarthy took himself out of today’s game after wincing in pain while throwing a pass. Max Brosmer came in to replace him.