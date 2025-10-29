J.J. McCarthy: Ankle feels amazing, ready to go

All signs point to J.J. McCarthy starting at quarterback for the Vikings against the Lions in Week 9 and McCarthy’s first practice session of the week did nothing to dim that expectation.

McCarthy has been out with an ankle injury since Week 2, but was a full participant in the team’s first practice session of the week. After the workout, McCarthy said he feels confident that he’s ready to get back in action.

“Amazing. Ready to go,” McCarthy said. “I feel like myself again. I feel like I had those mobility things that I was concerned about going into last week and the prior weeks. So, yeah, ready to go.”

Carson Wentz went on injured reserve this week and rookie Max Brosmer is the only quarterback behind McCarthy on the active roster, so the team will be hoping that the 2024 first-round pick remains all systems go for the long run.