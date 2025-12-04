J.J. McCarthy clears concussion protocol, will start Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has cleared concussion protocol, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Clearance from an independent neurologist was the final step in McCarthy returning to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Commanders.

McCarthy was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

He missed Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, a 26-0 loss with rookie Max Brosmer making his first career start. Brosmer threw for 168 yards with four interceptions.

The Vikings are 2-4 in McCarthy’s six starts this season and statistically ranked 28th in the league in total offense and 25th in scoring before Week 13. McCarthy, a first-round pick in 2024, has completed 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.