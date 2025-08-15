J.J. McCarthy has extreme confidence in his accuracy

To be successful, an NFL quarterback needs to have confidence. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is brimming with it.

Asked about his passing skills by reporters on Thursday, McCarthy was blunt.

“I think I’m one of the, you know, most accurate guys out there,” McCarthy said, “and just being able to take a day-to-day and, you know, really hone in on just every single throw. It’s not just, you know, ‘The ball was completed.’ It’s, ‘Did I give him a runner’s ball?’ ‘Did I put it on the right pad for him to turn a certain way?’ So, you know, just being able to really lean into that as one of my strengths is something that I always have to be extremely hard on, every single throw.”

So far, he’s backing it up. And if he performs in the games that count the way he has in practice, we’ll look back at the hazy uncertainty of the early offseason and laugh about Minnesota’s seeming uncertainty about trusting their 2024 evaluation and going all in with the player they moved up to pick with the 10th selection in the draft.