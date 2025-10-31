J.J. McCarthy has no injury designation, but Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill are questionable

J.J. McCarthy has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

He returns to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 2 and will make his third career start.

McCarthy (ankle) was limited in all three practices this week.

The Vikings ruled out tight end Josh Oliver (foot), fullback C.J. Ham (hand), and cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion). Dwight McGlothern will take Okudah’s snaps, and Ben Yurosek and Ben Sims could see more snaps in place of Oliver.

Minnesota lists outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and safety Josh Metellus (foot) as questionable.

Van Ginkel should return, coach Kevin O’Connell said, after the veteran player missed the past four games.

Justin Skule is the swing tackle, and Walter Rouse is the other backup tackle.