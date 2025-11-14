J.J. McCarthy has no injury designation for Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy practiced with a bandage on his right hand this week, but the issue won’t stop him from starting against the Bears on Sunday.

McCarthy has no injury designation on the team’s final injury report ahead of Week 11. McCarthy banged his hand on a helmet last weekend, but was able to practice all week and returned to full participation on Thursday.

Sunday’s game will be McCarthy’s third since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out of five games.

The Vikings ruled out edge rusher Jonathan Greenard with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice this week. They also announced that center Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not be activated from injured reserve this week.

