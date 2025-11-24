 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol

  
Published November 24, 2025 01:55 PM

The Vikings may be turning to Max Brosmer at quarterback in Week 13.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday that J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol. O’Connell said that McCarthy reported having concussion symptoms on the flight home after Sunday’s loss to the Packers in Green Bay.

Brosmer will take the first-team reps while McCarthy is working his way through the protocol and will start against the Seahawks if McCarthy is not cleared for the game. The undrafted rookie is 5-of-8 for 42 yards in four appearances this season, but has never started an NFL game.

McCarthy was 12-of-19 for 87 yards and two interceptions against the Packers. The 2024 first-round pick has thrown at least one interception in all six of his starts this season and missed five games with an ankle injury earlier this season.