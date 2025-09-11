J.J. McCarthy misses practice for the birth of his son

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed practice today to welcome his son into the world.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters today that McCarthy went to the hospital to be with his fiancée, who is giving birth to their son.

McCarthy was at the team facility this morning but left before afternoon practice.

The 22-year-old McCarthy has had a busy week, making his first career start on Monday night, shaking off a rough start and leading the Vikings to a comeback win in Chicago. He was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his efforts, and now he adds an even more memorable moment to his week.