J.J. McCarthy to practice with a bandage on his right hand

  
Published November 12, 2025 02:24 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will practice on Wednesday, but he’ll be wearing a little extra protection on his right hand.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters at a press conference that McCarthy will be wearing a bandage on the hand. McCarthy hit his hand on a helmet while playing against the Ravens last Sunday.

O’Connell said that the team does not expect the issue to affect McCarthy’s practice participation and that he remains on track to start against the Bears in Week 11. McCarthy missed five games with an ankle injury before returning to start the last two games.

Rookie Max Brosmer is the No. 2 quarterback for the Vikings and John Wolford is on the practice squad as the third quarterback.