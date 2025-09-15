J.J. McCarthy unlikely to play Week 3 with ankle sprain, Carson Wentz to start

The Vikings have several injury concerns coming off of Sunday night’s loss to the Falcons, but one stands out above the others.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Monday press conference that J.J. McCarthy is unlikely to play in Week 3 against the Bengals due to an ankle sprain.

“J.J. McCarthy did come in very, very sore today with the ankle sprain. I would anticipate we are not planning on having him for Sunday,” O’Connell said. “And don’t likely see this being any kind of short-term IR [injured reserve] thing. But, I do want to see … how he responds to treatment this week.

“But give him a ton of credit, just the toughness to get that thing taped up and keep playing. But that is something that we were able to determine today. So, obviously tough news there.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports McCarthy is likely to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with his injury.

O’Connell added that the team will get Carson Wentz ready to play.

“[Wentz] had a really good practice last week when J.J. was out of the building on a Thursday — third-down kind of day. Carson stepped in and did a great job,” O’Connell said. “So, I know the guys will have a ton of confidence in him, as well as Max [Brosmer] being a snap away.”

O’Connell noted that McCarthy being sidelined is purely due to his ankle injury and not about performance.

McCarthy’s ankle sprain may have occurred on his scramble on second-and-20, O’Connell said.

“He was able to get toward our sideline and just kind of got rolled up. And in the moment, didn’t necessarily think it was significant,” O’Connell said. “He came off after that series, there was somebody in the blue tent. So, he was kind of evaluated right there and just kind of taped up, and went back in the game.

“I think it’s one of those things, just kind of hearing from our medical staff, one of those things that tends to be much worse today than probably it was in the moment with adrenaline and everything. But like I said, huge compliment to him for fighting through it and continuing to compete.”

McCarthy finished Sunday’s loss 11-of-21 passing for 158 yards with two interceptions. While he rushed for 25 yards on five attempts, he took six sacks and also lost one of his three fumbles.

Through two games, McCarthy has completed 24-of-41 passes for 301 yards with two TDs and three picks. He’s rushed for 50 yards with a touchdown.

Wentz spent last season with the Chiefs, appearing in three games with one start at the end of the season. He was 12-of-19 for 118 yards in those appearances.

Since the end of the 2020 season with Philadelphia, Wentz — the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft — has spent a year with the Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs. This will be his first start in a game of consequence since 2022 with Washington, as his starts in Los Angeles and Kansas City were each in Week 18 after a playoff position had been clinched.