J.K. Dobbins on Broncos: “We’re going to do great things this year”

Former Ravens and Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has officially joined the Broncos. And he’s very happy to be in Denver.

“It felt amazing,” Dobbins said regarding the signing of a one-year contract. “It’s a true blessing to me. I’m so happy to be here. We’re going to do great things this year.”

Why the Broncos?

“I felt like it was the best fit for me,” Dobbins said. “The defense is really good — like super good. The quarterback is amazing. I like the [running back] room. [The offensive] line is amazing as well. It was a no-brainer — and coach Sean Payton and all the other coaches on staff, too. I know I’ll get coached well here. I also heard that it’s a good fan base. That’s why I’m here.”

He also sees a benefit in getting a chance to face the team that complicated his effort to maximize his 2025 compensation with the application of the little-used unrestricted free agent tender.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder, but that was a little weird,” Dobbins said. “It’s a business. It’s for my agent to handle. Good luck to [the Chargers]. I’m a Bronco now. They have to see me twice a year. That’s my thoughts on it.

“I’m going to have the chip on my shoulder, of course, but I’m here. I’m worried about winning more than just beating — I don’t want to just beat the Chargers. I want to go on and I want to get a ring. I’ve been in the playoffs every year I’ve played, so I’m tired of losing in them. That’s my goal. Bring a Super Bowl to the city and just be a blessing to the community, as well.

Dobbins joins a backfield that is headlined by rookie RJ Harvey. Dobbins, if healthy, could end up being the top option.