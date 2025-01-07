J.K. Dobbins, Quentin Johnston among Chargers listed as limited on Tuesday

The Chargers have listed several players as limited on Tuesday’s injury report as they get ready for Saturday’s wild card matchup against the Texans.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (ankle), offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (knee), receiver Quentin Johnston (thigh), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), guard Zion Johnson (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (oblique), and defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (oblique) were all listed as limited.

Receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) was also limited in his first practice back after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (foot) did not participate on Tuesday.