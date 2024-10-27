J.K. Dobbins touchdown puts Chargers up 9-5 at halftime

At long last, the Chargers have made it back into the end zone.

Running back J.K. Dobbins put the ball in the box late in the second quarter, helping the Chargers hold a 9-5 lead over the Saints at halftime.

Los Angeles had not scored a touchdown since the second quarter in the Week 6 win over Denver. Dobbins’ touchdown finished a 15-play, 90-yard drive that took 8:07 off the clock.

But Cameron Dicker missed the extra point, keeping the score at a bizarre 9-2.

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s 38-yard run on an earlier drive was one of the plays of the first half, as he set up Dicker’s 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Herbert is 10-of-17 passing for 80 yards. He’s also Los Angeles’ leading rusher with 49 yards on four attempts.

Rookie Ladd McConkey leads with four catches for 42 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Spencer Rattler led a successful two-minute drive that ended with Blake Grupe’s 40-yard field goal. The Saints also scored on an errant long snap on a punt in the first quarter, which went out of the end zone for a safety.

The Saints will receive the second-half kickoff.