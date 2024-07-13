 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.T. Gray expects “action” on kickoffs this season: It’s going to be a great thing

  
Published July 13, 2024 05:25 PM

J.T. Gray has never played more than 41 snaps on defense in any of his six NFL seasons, but he has stuck with the Saints because of his special teams abilities.

Gray made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl as a special teamer in 2021, and he has played more than 300 special teams snaps in each of the past four seasons.

That’s why Gray is excited about the NFL’s new format for kickoffs.

“So, [the new kickoff rule] is pretty interesting,” Gray told Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “Just going in this year in OTAs, we have been practicing that since Day 1. Since implementing the new rule, I feel like it’s changing the value of the special teams. I feel like it’s going to be a great thing because you are going to get action in every first play of the game. I feel like that’s going to be a great thing for the NFL and a great thing for the fans to see.”

The NFL’s kickoff rule, which is a version of the one used in the XFL, could bring action back to a play that had become “ceremonial.” Or kickoffs could remain a dead play.

Some worry that with touchbacks at the 30-yard line, teams will just opt to kick it through the end zone as they have been doing.

The Saints will be in good shape if teams choose to allow them to return kickoffs, with Rashid Shaheed having earned Pro Bowl honors last season.