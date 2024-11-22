Jabrill Peppers scheduled for trial in January on assault and drug possession charges

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, who hasn’t played since he was charged with assault, strangulation and drug possession in October, is scheduled to go on trial on January 22.

Peppers is on the commissioner’s exempt list and will likely miss the rest of the season. He could face NFL discipline next season, depending on the result of the NFL’s investigation into the matter.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Peppers’ attorney Marc Brofsky said in court that the woman accusing him of assault demanded $10.5 million from him, which “tells you what this case is all about.”

The formal charges against Peppers are “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.”

Peppers is under contract with the Patriots through the 2027 season, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Jerod Mayo have both said they do not tolerate domestic violence and that Peppers will not be back with the team if the accusations made against him prove to be true.