Jack Bech, whose brother died in the New Orleans terror attack, wins Senior Bowl MVP

  
Published February 2, 2025 07:59 AM

TCU receiver Jack Bech gave his NFL prospects a boost on Saturday, winning the MVP award at the 2025 Senior Bowl. He got a boost during the game from the memory of his brother, Tiger, who was killed during the New Orleans terror attack.

My brother has some wings on me,” Bech told NFL Network after the game, via ESPN.com. “He gave them to me, and he let that all take place. My Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Tiger. Nothing else but them. They’re the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them.”

Tiger Bech played college football at Princeton. Jack Bech wore his brother’s number, 7, during the game. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass with seven minutes to play, on fourth and goal from the two.

Through the full Senior Bowl experience, Bech found motivation from the unspeakable loss that he and his family endured on January 1.

“I don’t think I could have had the week I had if all that didn’t happen,” Bech said.

During the 2024 season at TCU, Bech had 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.